Greenleaf Trust Lowers Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.12% of TCF Financial worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,419. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.