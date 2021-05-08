Greenleaf Trust Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,384,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $110.12 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.55.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

