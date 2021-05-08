Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,261 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

