Greenleaf Trust Purchases 982 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

Shares of NKE opened at $137.81 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

