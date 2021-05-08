Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 86,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

