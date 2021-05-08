Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,053 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,427,000 after buying an additional 1,587,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after buying an additional 1,036,329 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,602,000 after buying an additional 591,910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after buying an additional 496,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,932,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day moving average is $121.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

