Greenleaf Trust Sells 31,343 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,343 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.25% of Steelcase worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

