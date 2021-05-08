Greenleaf Trust Sells 512 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 140.6% in the first quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 109,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,977 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 89.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 90,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,580 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $287.23 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $176.06 and a 52-week high of $287.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.04 and a 200-day moving average of $245.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

