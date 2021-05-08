Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Issues Earnings Results

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Guardant Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ GH traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,826. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 92,708 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $15,054,852.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,380,745 shares in the company, valued at $386,609,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,499 shares of company stock worth $81,357,507. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

