Gulden Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $83,825.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $20.55 million and $83,825.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.90 or 0.00578452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000778 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 543,323,557 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

