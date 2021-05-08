Hakka.Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $306,763.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $16.31 million and $306,763.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00081619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00063091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00104134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.02 or 0.00785971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,561.98 or 0.09441419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00043948 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 161,740,401 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hakka.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

