Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. Hanger updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

HNGR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. 221,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. Hanger has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Hanger alerts:

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.