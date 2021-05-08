HashBX (HBX) Achieves Market Cap of $817,995.23

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One HashBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HashBX has a total market cap of $817,995.23 and approximately $28.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.57 or 0.00803710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00103522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,611.95 or 0.09524123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00044643 BTC.

About HashBX

HBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

