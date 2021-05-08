Hathor (HTR) Price Reaches $1.24 on Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. Hathor has a market capitalization of $224.48 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002136 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00066680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00249820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 285.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $687.27 or 0.01182412 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00031584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.14 or 0.00740028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,311.76 or 1.00322359 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.