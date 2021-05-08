Head to Head Analysis: AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) & NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AngloGold Ashanti and NextSource Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 0 4 5 0 2.56 NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus target price of $33.82, suggesting a potential upside of 46.42%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Risk & Volatility

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and NextSource Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $3.53 billion 2.75 -$12.00 million $0.91 25.38 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

NextSource Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngloGold Ashanti.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A NextSource Materials N/A N/A -188.63%

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats NextSource Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

