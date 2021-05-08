Head-To-Head Analysis: Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) versus On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF)

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares On Track Innovations and Applied Optoelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $14.75 million 0.89 -$5.89 million N/A N/A Applied Optoelectronics $190.87 million 1.06 -$66.05 million ($1.45) -5.23

On Track Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Optoelectronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for On Track Innovations and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Optoelectronics 1 5 1 0 2.00

Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus price target of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 59.63%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -32.63% -74.68% -24.42% Applied Optoelectronics -34.83% -11.67% -6.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of On Track Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats On Track Innovations on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and a complete Payment System as a Service (PSaaS). It offers OtiMetry System that incorporates telemetry, sales, and operations into solution with cloud control, and real-time online management and alerts; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and EMV payment reader; TRIO, a payment device for installation in kiosks and vending machines; UNO-8 and UNO-PLUS, a contactless reader for unattended retail environments with self-service payment stations, including ATMs, toll roads, access control, and mass transit validators; and controllers and gateways comprises OTI TeleBox, a machine-to-machine controller that enables the communication between machines, and GoBox, a machine-to-machine controller that communicates between machines, cashless readers, and remote servers. The company also provides a terminal management system, which is a cloud-based system that provides real-time control and insights of each machine enabling operators to remotely manage their terminal's fleet; and cloud based vending management system and vending BI. In addition, it offers payment services, including payment service API, which is an application programming interface, close loop payment that supports close-loop payment cards, and APIs for integration with mobile payment solutions, as well as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) payment solutions. The company's readers are certified by various card associations and support Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, MIFARE, FeliCa, and others. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.