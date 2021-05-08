Head to Head Comparison: Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) versus Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) and Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bonanza Creek Energy and Woodside Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88 Woodside Petroleum 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential downside of 13.86%. Given Bonanza Creek Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bonanza Creek Energy is more favorable than Woodside Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Woodside Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Woodside Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy $313.22 million 2.49 $67.07 million $3.24 11.56 Woodside Petroleum $4.87 billion 3.62 $343.00 million N/A N/A

Woodside Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Bonanza Creek Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Woodside Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy 17.03% 4.09% 3.33% Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats Woodside Petroleum on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. Woodside Petroleum Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

