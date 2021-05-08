Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

Shares of HR stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 627,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,651. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

HR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

