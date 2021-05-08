HEIDI (HDI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $78.00

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 226.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. HEIDI has a market cap of $2,060.70 and approximately $78.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEIDI has traded up 237.6% against the dollar. One HEIDI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI (CRYPTO:HDI) is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.