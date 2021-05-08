Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Issues Earnings Results

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HSKA stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.05. The stock had a trading volume of 69,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,353. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -90.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Heska has a twelve month low of $69.66 and a twelve month high of $217.17.

Get Heska alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.