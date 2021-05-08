Horizen (ZEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $501.54 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $147.06 or 0.00249806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $501.54 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.12 or 0.00516592 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.78 or 0.00220444 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004460 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,059,575 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

