Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Howard Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after buying an additional 104,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Howard Bancorp by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 13,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,191. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.11 million, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

