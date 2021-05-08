Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday.

Hugo Boss stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.0095 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is currently 1.49%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

