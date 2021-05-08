Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HII stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $216.99. 215,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,384. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.68. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.10.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

