Hxro (HXRO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001079 BTC on exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $142.35 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00081992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00063048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.05 or 0.00788969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00103854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,507.35 or 0.09383726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

HXRO is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

