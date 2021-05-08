HYCON Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $1.09 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003668 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00118174 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,022,202,460 coins and its circulating supply is 2,672,202,458 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars.

