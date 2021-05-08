Hyper Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73,919.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $73,919.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0740 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00066680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00249820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 285.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $687.27 or 0.01182412 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00031584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.14 or 0.00740028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,311.76 or 1.00322359 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

