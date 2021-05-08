HyperExchange Market Capitalization Reaches $1.37 Million (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $19,197.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00066792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00252266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 403.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $672.21 or 0.01141859 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.96 or 0.00737159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,894.79 or 1.00042345 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.