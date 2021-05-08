iBTC Market Cap Hits $58,878.92 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. iBTC has a market capitalization of $58,878.92 and $35.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iBTC has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One iBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00066792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00252266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 403.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.21 or 0.01141859 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.96 or 0.00737159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,894.79 or 1.00042345 BTC.

iBTC Coin Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com . The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling iBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

