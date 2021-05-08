Ideaology (IDEA) Achieves Market Cap of $5.00 Million

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ideaology has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00081992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00063048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.05 or 0.00788969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00103854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,507.35 or 0.09383726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00043987 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,385,036 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

