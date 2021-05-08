Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $13.91

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $13.91 or 0.00023699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idle has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $18.39 million and $212,691.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00067410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00255330 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 68,596.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $675.72 or 0.01151071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 316.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.22 or 0.00746491 BTC.

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

