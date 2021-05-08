II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $801.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report sales of $801.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $844.58 million and the lowest is $775.40 million. II-VI posted sales of $746.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

II-VI stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. II-VI has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $610,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,840. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in II-VI by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth approximately $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

