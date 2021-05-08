Illinois Tool Works Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.47.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $238.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $148.66 and a 12-month high of $239.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.93 and a 200-day moving average of $209.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

