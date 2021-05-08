ImageCash (IMGC) Achieves Market Cap of $165,101.60

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $165,101.60 and $119.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00067862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00252090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 387.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $678.25 or 0.01151731 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.60 or 0.00746487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,787.02 or 0.99826301 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,312,309 coins and its circulating supply is 5,193,309 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.