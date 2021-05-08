ImageCoin (IMG) Market Cap Hits $428,604.03

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $428,604.03 and $67,460.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,129,220 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.