Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IMUX traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 198,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,157. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. Immunic has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $282.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.21.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday. Aegis initiated coverage on Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

