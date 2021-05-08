Indexed Finance Market Capitalization Tops $6.79 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $82,749.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $7.94 or 0.00013430 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00251575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 389.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.78 or 0.01135672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00032260 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.53 or 0.00746415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,013.06 or 0.99763774 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

