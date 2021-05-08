ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%.

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. 6,264,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $13.28.

Get ING Groep alerts:

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ING. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. AlphaValue upgraded ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.