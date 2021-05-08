Ink Protocol Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $1,923.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00081813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.22 or 0.00787932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00104111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,501.94 or 0.09378924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00044090 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.