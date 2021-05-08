INO COIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $294,086.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. INO COIN has a market cap of $942.04 million and approximately $294,086.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INO COIN has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $5.23 or 0.00009043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00081537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00104335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.07 or 0.00781173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,536.53 or 0.09567000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00044592 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

