InsurAce (INSUR) Price Tops $5.06 on Exchanges

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00008621 BTC on exchanges. InsurAce has a total market cap of $40.84 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00067410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00255330 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 68,596.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $675.72 or 0.01151071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 316.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.22 or 0.00746491 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

