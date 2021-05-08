International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report sales of $101.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.80 million and the highest is $103.30 million. International Money Express reported sales of $85.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $416.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.00 million to $417.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $450.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. The business had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

International Money Express stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $554.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after purchasing an additional 749,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 168,512 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in International Money Express by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,175,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,269 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 18.8% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 976,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 154,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

