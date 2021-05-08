Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Issues Earnings Results

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Invacare updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Invacare stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.06. 764,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,525. The firm has a market cap of $277.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. Invacare has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

Get Invacare alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.