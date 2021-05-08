Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DBA)

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 68,153 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,820% compared to the typical volume of 3,549 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 725,283 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 755,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 396,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 443,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 184,846 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $6,763,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 873.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 358,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBA opened at $19.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.