Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 10,420 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,854% compared to the average daily volume of 175 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CEIX opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $459.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 2.94.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.