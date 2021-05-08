Investors Buy Large Volume of Phio Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 7,188 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,123% compared to the typical volume of 223 call options.
PHIO opened at $2.67 on Friday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.
About Phio Pharmaceuticals
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762, which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 that prevent T cells from attacking various cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that prevent cancer cells from inactivating T cells and attack the cancer.
