Investors Purchase Large Volume of Sunoco Call Options (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 14,400 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,951% compared to the average volume of 702 call options.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

