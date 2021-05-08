IOST Price Hits $0.0616 (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. IOST has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $364.51 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00080334 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00075304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00062117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00103327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.06 or 0.00771017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,395.75 or 0.09264334 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

