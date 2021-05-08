IoT Chain Hits Market Cap of $16.01 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $16.01 million and $14.94 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003583 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00109178 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.