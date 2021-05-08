iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Holdings Trimmed by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,974 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust owned 1.66% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $13,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 653,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,085,000 after purchasing an additional 515,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after acquiring an additional 36,110 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.99. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $117.56 and a 12 month high of $122.02.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

